X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.93

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $23.98. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 4,164,047 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

