Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiao-I stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xiao-I Trading Down 5.6 %

AIXI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,854. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

