Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,238,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,042.2 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

