Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,238,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,042.2 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
About Xinyi Solar
