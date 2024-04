Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.46

Shares of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.46 and traded as low as $14.09. Yamato shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.

Yamato Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.