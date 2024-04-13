YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,523. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

