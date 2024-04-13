YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43,983 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 82,495 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 2,199,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

