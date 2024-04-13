YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock traded down $9.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.97. 631,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,091. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

