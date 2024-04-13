YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period.

PBE traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $61.33. 1,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $233.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

