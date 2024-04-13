YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. 2,227,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

