YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,624 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 110,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EEMV stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.81. 280,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.