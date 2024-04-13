YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $38.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,303.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

