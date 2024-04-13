YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

LBRDK traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 862,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,226. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

