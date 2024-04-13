YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,377,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. 217,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

