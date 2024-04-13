YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.