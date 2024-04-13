Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $160.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE YUM opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,058,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after purchasing an additional 678,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

