Zcash Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Zcash has a total market cap of $385.39 million and approximately $74.39 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $23.60 or 0.00034866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00059134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

