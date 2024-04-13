ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0638 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $592,579.23 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00033463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

