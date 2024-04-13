Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Up 141.6% in March

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the March 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zoomcar Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of Zoomcar stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.
