10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

TXG stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.90. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 999,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

