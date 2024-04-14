19,700 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

