2,461 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

XNTK opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

