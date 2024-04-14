261 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,994,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $38.39 on Friday, hitting $1,344.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,303.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

