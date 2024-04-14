300,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,304. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

