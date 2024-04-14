36,000 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Roblox accounts for about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

