365 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 89.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,344.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,303.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,105.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

