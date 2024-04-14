592 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE FI traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.20. 2,118,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,025. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

