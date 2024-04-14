5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

