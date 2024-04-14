5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.83 and traded as high as C$5.00. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 111,607 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$429.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. Analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.272063 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.