661 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $60.00 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

