717 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,385.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 49,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,625,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $469.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

