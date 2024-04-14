88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,762,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 6,653,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,873,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,468,268. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
