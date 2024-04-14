9,286 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOCT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOCT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 2,967 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.