9,785 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP) Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEP. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance
Shares of GSEP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.77. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.
