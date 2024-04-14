Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $567,884,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.11. 4,041,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

