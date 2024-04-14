AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 356,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,029,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

