abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $203.43

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.43 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.71). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 328,536 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £359.35 million, a PE ratio of -21,400.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is -110,000.00%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

