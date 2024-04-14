ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.82.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,051.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,362 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

