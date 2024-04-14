Acuity Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $257.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.68 and a 200-day moving average of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $272.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

