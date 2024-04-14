Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADXN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

