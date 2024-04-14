ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Announces Earnings Results

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06, reports. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of C$88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million.

ADF Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DRX opened at C$12.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.13. The firm has a market cap of C$228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.80. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.22%.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

