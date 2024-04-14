ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.48.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

