AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.12. The company had a trading volume of 239,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

