AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,804,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Stock Down 6.6 %

AIA Group stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $43.93.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

