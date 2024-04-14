Airbus SE (EADSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3635 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. UBS Group raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

