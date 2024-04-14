Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.