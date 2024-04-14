Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.48. 1,555,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

