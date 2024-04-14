Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.85.
AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
NYSE AQN opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 0.66.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.