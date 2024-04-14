Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

