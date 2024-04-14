Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ALHC. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.30. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

