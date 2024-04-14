Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

View Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.