Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $54.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

